VIP AUDIO 5/1 – The Fix Flashback (4-20-2016): Conor McGregor discussion, Styles-Reigns-Anderson-Gallows storyline, Cesaro’s push, TNA’s finances, Brock’s future matches, Mailbag on whether WWE benefits from a reset, stripping Roman of belt, NXT Cruiserweight Division (85 min.)

May 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 20, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Raw’s ratings and whether it’s cause for concern.
  • The Anderson & Gallows storyline with A.J. Styles and Roman Reigns.
  • The push of Cesaro since his return.
  • More from Raw.
  • TNA investor/funding developments
  • ROH’s latest TV shows and the Colt Cabana PPV title shot against Jay Lethal just announced
  • Mailbag topics include Brock Lesnar’s future possible matches, whether WWE would benefit from launching an NXT Cruiserweight division, would WWE benefit from a reset and stripping Roman Reigns of the WWE Title, and would WWE earn fan goodwill from giving extra prestige to the Intercontinental Title and Tag Team Titles.
  • Then they close with the usual UFC talk with a big focus on the major Conor McGregor story, a look ahead of Jon Jones’s title defense on Saturday night and what to look for on the undercard, and a look back at last weekend’s UFC event including a crushing loss by Rashad Evans.

