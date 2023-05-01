VIP AUDIO 5/1 – The Fix Flashback (4-20-2016): Conor McGregor discussion, Styles-Reigns-Anderson-Gallows storyline, Cesaro’s push, TNA’s finances, Brock’s future matches, Mailbag on whether WWE benefits from a reset, stripping Roman of belt, NXT Cruiserweight Division (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the April 20, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Raw’s ratings and whether it’s cause for concern.

The Anderson & Gallows storyline with A.J. Styles and Roman Reigns.

The push of Cesaro since his return.

More from Raw.

TNA investor/funding developments

ROH’s latest TV shows and the Colt Cabana PPV title shot against Jay Lethal just announced

Mailbag topics include Brock Lesnar’s future possible matches, whether WWE would benefit from launching an NXT Cruiserweight division, would WWE benefit from a reset and stripping Roman Reigns of the WWE Title, and would WWE earn fan goodwill from giving extra prestige to the Intercontinental Title and Tag Team Titles.

Then they close with the usual UFC talk with a big focus on the major Conor McGregor story, a look ahead of Jon Jones’s title defense on Saturday night and what to look for on the undercard, and a look back at last weekend’s UFC event including a crushing loss by Rashad Evans.

