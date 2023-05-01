VIP AUDIO 5/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Death of Chris Candido and memories of his career, Backlash PPV preview including Hogan-Michaels dynamic, WM21 buyrate, Ortiz, Okerlund’s 900 shame (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 29, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

A look at the career of Chris Candido, including meeting him when he was a teenager setting up the ring at the Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey before a WCW card headlined by Sting vs. Ric Flair, to seeing him first hand in Smoky Mountain Wrestling where his skills were showcased like no other time his career, to his excitement when he and Tammy Sytch left SMW to go to the WWF, to his latest return from the setback of years of drug abuse…

An in-depth preview of WWE Backlash match-by-match, angle-for-angle, star-for-=star including the Hulk Hogan-Shawn Michaels dynamic, how Batista vs. Hunter should be booked, what undercard match looks to be the show-stealer, and the surprisingly intriguing Viscera vs. Kane match with Trish and Lita at ringside…

Analysis of the impressive early buyrate number for WrestleMania…

Whether bringing Tito Ortiz in as a special referee at the next TNA PPV makes a lick of a difference for the buyrate…

A discussion of Mean Gene Okerlund’s history and his legacy as an announcer now that he’s been given another moment in the spotlight as the Hulk Hogan nostalgia train rolls through…

