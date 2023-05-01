WWE hires new writer for Bray Wyatt

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has hired a new writer to work with Bray Wyatt.

On the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Brian James revealed the news of the hire as Wyatt continues to be absent from WWE programming. “We have a new writer, actually, for Bray now,” James said. “So we’ll see how all of that unfolds down the road.”

Since returning to WWE in the fall of 2022, Wyatt has only wrestled one televised match — a special “Pitch Black” match against LA Knight in which he was victorious. That match took place at the Royal Rumble and Wyatt has not been seen since February 26. He was slated to have a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, but the match did not happen due to Wyatt being away from the company.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 4/28: WWE Draft misses, tag title rematch falls short, more