The second night of the 2023 WWE Draft goes down tonight on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday May 1, 2023

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 5/1 Full Match Card

WWE Draft continues

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw ahead of showdown with Cody Rhodes at Backlash

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky – Raw Women’s Championship

