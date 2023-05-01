SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The second night of the 2023 WWE Draft goes down tonight on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.
When: Monday May 1, 2023
Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 5/1 Full Match Card
- WWE Draft continues
- Brock Lesnar returns to Raw ahead of showdown with Cody Rhodes at Backlash
- Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky – Raw Women’s Championship
CATCH-UP: Watch John Cena in person at a podcast taping regarding his role in tenth “Fast & Furious” movie
Leave a Reply