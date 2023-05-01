SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Draft opening segment – MISS

The entire concept of the draft is convoluted as hell. When every wrestler ends up on every show, what is the freaking point other than to pop a rating? Worse, there could be trading belt nonsense with the women’s division again. Are you kidding me? We saw how well that went last year with Becky and Charlotte.

Usos opening promo with Kevin and Sami – MISS

Everyone other than Kevin Owens came off as a complete geek in this segment. Acknowledging how dumb everything is and how he wants to fight isn’t worth a HIT for me.

LA Knight vs. Butch – HIT

LA Knight certainly had his working boots on for this match. The match wasn’t a 5-star classic, but LA Knight was over as rover, and both men worked hard for the time allowed. If LA Knight has the approval of Stone Cold and the fans; this certainly bolds well for a potential money-in-the-bank push in Knight’s future.

The Street Profits vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. LWO – HIT n the match, but MISS on the result

This was a fun house match where these three teams got their spots nothing wrong with that. However, I have a problem with the result. Although WWE has been building Braun Strowman & Ricochet for weeks, I don’t understand the logic for them to lose to the Street Profits, who have already lost to the tag team champions.

Zelina Vega vs Sonya Deville – MISS

The babyface gets beat on for 3 minutes and wins by roll-up flash pin neat. Vega and Ripley should over-deliver on the night of the Backlash PLE, but I wish WWE didn’t make their baby faces so weak.

The O.C returns – MISS

Stables are fun, but A.J. Styles doesn’t need a group. Styles should be in the ring as much as possible without mid-card stable fluff. It will be a miracle if O.C. vs. the Viking Raiders is a gentleman’s three next week on Smackdown.

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – MISS

In a blood feud, generally, you want to step up the potential final match, but WWE just went for a basic rematch. Kevin and Sami worked hard throughout, but the match was just there for me. I understand there’s the six-person tag at the PLE but don’t do this match unless there’s still meat on the bone, and there is not.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’m finding it extremely difficult to watch Smackdown and not continue to find plot holes throughout. The fact that Cody did not win the championship brought the entire WWE programming together. Currently, WWE is dragging out the conclusion of a story that should have been wrapped up at WrestleMania.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw 5/1 Full Match Card