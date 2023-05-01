WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Draft episode headlined by Sami & Owens vs. Usos rating details, plus year to year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday (4/28) drew 2.473 million viewers, up from 2.175 million the prior week. The average viewership through 17 weeks this year is 2.361 million. Last year through 17 weeks, the average viewershp was 2.178 million, so Smackdown is up 183,000 viewers on average.

It drew a household rating of 1.40, up from 1.31 the prior week. The average household rating this year through 17 weeks is 1.41. The average through 17 weeks last year was 1.35.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown drew a 0.67 rating, which was no. 1 for the night on all of broadcast television, beating ABC’s NFL Draft coverage which drew 0.57. ABC’s viewership beat Smackdown, though, with over 2.7 million total viewers. The average 18-49 demo rating through 17 weeks this year is 0.61. The average through 17 weeks last year was 0.55.

Last Friday’s Smackdown featured a WrestleMania night one main event rematch between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and The Usos plus the first night of the WWE Draft.

