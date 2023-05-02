AEW moves 35,000 pre-sale tickets for All In

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has sold 35,000 tickets for the All In event at Wembley Stadium in the UK on August 27. Dave Meltzer reported the news first. The public on-sale for the event is May 5.

Who got tickets for All In?! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/m07Eup1imW — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 2, 2023

This will be AEW’s first UK show since the company came into existence in 2019. A match card and an avenue to watch the event live has not been announced by AEW at this time.

