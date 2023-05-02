Cody Rhodes says his goal is the same, praises new world title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes says that his overall goal of defeating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is the same, but that revised goals could lead him to the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Rhodes talked about the new world title, his loss at WrestleMania 39, and where his story will go with two world championships in WWE.

“Well Triple H being the coach here and calling the shots and making it clear that this World Heavyweight Championship — just from a fan of belts, the physical belts historically and all the nods and things that were done. You know, the lines and pieces of old titles kind of strung onto this honking piece of metal that Triple H unveiled. As a fan of classic titles, it’s definitely something that peaks my interest,” Rhodes said of the new world title. “That’s the title that represents Raw, that’s the title that main events Raw, that’s the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. So I can’t say I don’t want it. I can’t say that that’s not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, okay, this is the route we have to go, especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night Raw and that might be more of a case of like I just said, a story, a different story.

“The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it’s one of those things I think in time, people will hopefully come to love and revere. It’s being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it’ll take a lead individual to do it and handle it and Raw has a stacked, stacked roster. So, I definitely wanna throw myself in the mix.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 after winning the Royal Rumble in January to earn his shot at the title. This Saturday at Backlash, Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar.

WWE Backlash airs live on Peacock on Saturday May 5. Other announced matches for the show include Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship, Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Omos, and more.

