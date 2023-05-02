FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (4-30-2013) Cena segment with kids illustrates his value, will a WWE wrestler come out as gay, live callers, emails (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-30-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to review the previous night’s WWE Raw including praise for the John Cena segment with kids, frustration with show otherwise, will WWE have a wrestler come out soon as the NBA did, does Vince McMahon watch TNA at all, and many more subjects brought up by callers and emailers.
