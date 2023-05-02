MLW announces huge distribution deal with Fite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW premium live events will now be exclusively available on Fite TV+. Those with Fite+ subscriptions will get the MLW premium events as part of their monthly payment. The first event to air on the streaming service will be Never Say Never 2023 from Philadelphia.

MLW premium live events now exclusively on FITE+ https://t.co/VgwlqfoAFT — WAR CHAMBER on REELZ TUESDAY (@MLW) May 2, 2023

“To have MLW’s premium live events available – for no extra cost – on FITE+ gives fans maximum quality and value, which is what we’re both about,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “We’re going to be an amazing tag team and the winners are the fans.”

Matches for Never Say Never have not been announced at this time.

