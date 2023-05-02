Tessa Blanchard signs multi-show deal with XPW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tessa Blanchard is returning to the wrestling ring and has signed a multi-show deal with XPW. The promotion announced the news on their social media channels on Monday night.

Tessa Blanchard will appear on the Broken, Beat, and Scarred show on May 27 in Newark. Her opponent has not been revealed at this time. Blanchard’s other dates for the company have not been announced.

This appearance will be Blanchard’s first in the ring since her falling out with WOW. Prior to that, Blanchard had been inactive in wrestling since before the pandemic. She was stripped of the Impact World Championship in 202 and has not appeared for the company since.

