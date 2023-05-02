News Ticker

Tony Khans calls this “one of the best days in AEW history” after ticket launch for All In event at Wembley Stadium

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 2, 2023

Tony Khan talks Eddie Kingston and Supercard of Honor
Tony Khan (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Tony Khan posted on Twitter that AEW has sold 36,000 tickets on day one for All In in London, England at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27. “Today’s one of the best days in AEW history,” he wrote. “Thank you to all buying AEW ALl In tickets day. Off to an amazing start already.” He noted 36,000 tickets were sold for 4.7 million in U.S. dollars (3.8 million pounds). “Let’s celebrate tomorrow on Wednesday night AEW Dynamite.”

AEW took a calculated risk booking a giant outdoor stadium in a country they hadn’t run any live events in yet without a single match or wrestler announced for the card officially.

