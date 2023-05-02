VIP AUDIO 5/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody talks about new WWE Title full of subtext, Punk visits another locker room, WWE Draft, Wembley tickets, Succession, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

AEW’s 36,000 first day ticket sales and Tony Khan’s angry Tweet aimed at a snarky sniper.

A much too exhaustive discussion on the All In poster and where wrestlers are placed, how big they are relative to others, odd facial expressions, and who was left off.

WWE Draft talk including the format and presentation, the odd order, the puzzling free agents, what it sets up for Roman Reigns and the Raw-based world champion.

Cody Rhodes’s comments about the new Raw-based title in an interview a few days ago full of subtext.

C.M. Punk’s visit to the Impact locker room and whether he’s helped or hurt his cause, and speculation on what his goals really are.

Taichi vs. Shingo for in the King of Pro Wrestling match.

A half hour segment at the end discussing “Succession” with sidebars about “The Shield” and “The Commish” and other stuff, including how the writer’s strike could be great for pro wrestling rights fees.

