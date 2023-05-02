VIP AUDIO 5/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-30-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Candido, WWE Creative Team changes, upcoming DVD releases, indy line-up of week with Dusty, Hardy, Funk (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 30, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:
- The Question of the Week pertaining to the ECW PPV…
- The Real Deal Reax on Paul Madavi’s Lounge column on the archeology of pro wrestling…
- The Indy Line-Up of the Week with Matt Hardy, Dusty Rhodes, and Terry Funk…
- WWE Backlash Preview…
- TNA Hard Justice Preview…
- Chris Candido thoughts and funeral information…
- WWE writing team changes…
- Upcoming DVD releases regarding an ’80s theme and another Undertaker production…
- And more…
