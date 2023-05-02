VIP AUDIO 5/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-30-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Candido, WWE Creative Team changes, upcoming DVD releases, indy line-up of week with Dusty, Hardy, Funk (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 30, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Question of the Week pertaining to the ECW PPV…

The Real Deal Reax on Paul Madavi’s Lounge column on the archeology of pro wrestling…

The Indy Line-Up of the Week with Matt Hardy, Dusty Rhodes, and Terry Funk…

WWE Backlash Preview…

TNA Hard Justice Preview…

Chris Candido thoughts and funeral information…

WWE writing team changes…

Upcoming DVD releases regarding an ’80s theme and another Undertaker production…

And more…

