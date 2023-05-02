WWE Draft night two results by round and brand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The 2023 WWE Draft continued on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and featured prominent talent from all three brands moving around. Pretty Deadly found a new home away from NXT on Smackdown, Austin Theory will bring his WWE United States Championship to the blue brand, and Rhea Ripley will hold the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Raw.
See the full results of the WWE Draft night two below:
Monday Night Raw – Night Two – 5/1/2023
Round 1
- Raw – SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
- SmackDown – United States Champion Austin Theory
- Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- SmackDown – Charlotte Flair
- * Brock Lesnar announced as Free Agent by Triple H
Round 2
- Raw – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- SmackDown – The Usos
- Raw – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio (The Judgment Day)
- SmackDown – Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega (LWO)
Round 3
- Raw – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- SmackDown – Asuka
- Raw – Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (The New Day)
- SmackDown – Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland (The Brawling Brutes)
Round 4
- Raw – Trish Stratus
- SmackDown – Karrion Kross & Scarlett
- Raw – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- SmackDown – LA Knight
Round 5
- Raw – Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- SmackDown – Shotzi
- Raw – Bronson Reed
- SmackDown – Elton Prince & Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly)
Round 6
- Raw – Otis & Chad Gable (Alpha Academy)
- SmackDown – Rick Boogs
- Raw – Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- SmackDown – Cameron Grimes
WWE Raw Talk Selections
- Raw – Akira Tozawa, Garza & Humberto, Dana Brooke, Emma, Indus Sher, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Cross, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven, Riddick Moss, Tegan Nox, Xia Li
- SmackDown – Grayson Waller, Tamina
- Free Agents – Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Elias, Xyon Quinn
