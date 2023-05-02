WWE Draft night two results by round and brand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The 2023 WWE Draft continued on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and featured prominent talent from all three brands moving around. Pretty Deadly found a new home away from NXT on Smackdown, Austin Theory will bring his WWE United States Championship to the blue brand, and Rhea Ripley will hold the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Raw.

See the full results of the WWE Draft night two below:

Monday Night Raw – Night Two – 5/1/2023

Round 1

Raw – SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

SmackDown – United States Champion Austin Theory

Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins

SmackDown – Charlotte Flair

* Brock Lesnar announced as Free Agent by Triple H

Round 2

Raw – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

SmackDown – The Usos

Raw – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio (The Judgment Day)

SmackDown – Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega (LWO)

Round 3

Raw – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

SmackDown – Asuka

Raw – Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (The New Day)

SmackDown – Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland (The Brawling Brutes)

Round 4

Raw – Trish Stratus

SmackDown – Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Raw – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

SmackDown – LA Knight

Round 5

Raw – Braun Strowman & Ricochet

SmackDown – Shotzi

Raw – Bronson Reed

SmackDown – Elton Prince & Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly)

Round 6

Raw – Otis & Chad Gable (Alpha Academy)

SmackDown – Rick Boogs

Raw – Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

SmackDown – Cameron Grimes

WWE Raw Talk Selections

Raw – Akira Tozawa, Garza & Humberto, Dana Brooke, Emma, Indus Sher, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Cross, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven, Riddick Moss, Tegan Nox, Xia Li

SmackDown – Grayson Waller, Tamina

Free Agents – Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Elias, Xyon Quinn

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: I just despise the WWE Draft