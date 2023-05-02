News Ticker

WWE NXT 5/2 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 2, 2023

The 2023 WWE Draft has shaken up the foundation of NXT with Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and others leaving the brand. Who will step up in their place?

When: Tuesday May 2, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 5/2 Match Card

  • Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
  • Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak – North American Championship
  • Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey
  • Axiom vs. Scrypts
  • Dani Palmer makes her in-ring debut

