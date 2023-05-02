WWE NXT 5/2 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The 2023 WWE Draft has shaken up the foundation of NXT with Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and others leaving the brand. Who will step up in their place?
When: Tuesday May 2, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 5/2 Match Card
- Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak – North American Championship
- Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey
- Axiom vs. Scrypts
- Dani Palmer makes her in-ring debut
