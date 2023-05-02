WWE NXT 5/2 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The 2023 WWE Draft has shaken up the foundation of NXT with Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and others leaving the brand. Who will step up in their place?

When: Tuesday May 2, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 5/2 Match Card

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak – North American Championship

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

Axiom vs. Scrypts

Dani Palmer makes her in-ring debut

