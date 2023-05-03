AEW Dynamite 5/3 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Four Pillars of AEW will collide in tag team action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite

When: Wednesday May 3, 2023

Where: CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 5/3 Match Card

Darby Allin & Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara & MJF – If Allin & Perry win, they are added to AEW World Title match at Double or Nothing

Saraya vs. Willow Nightengale

The Elite speak

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Bandido vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale

CATCH-UP: Tony Khans calls this “one of the best days in AEW history” after ticket launch for All In event at Wembley Stadium