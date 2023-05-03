AEW Dynamite 5/3 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Four Pillars of AEW will collide in tag team action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite
When: Wednesday May 3, 2023
Where: CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 5/3 Match Card
- Darby Allin & Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara & MJF – If Allin & Perry win, they are added to AEW World Title match at Double or Nothing
- Saraya vs. Willow Nightengale
- The Elite speak
- Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
- Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Bandido vs. Jericho Appreciation Society
- Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale
CATCH-UP: Tony Khans calls this “one of the best days in AEW history” after ticket launch for All In event at Wembley Stadium
Leave a Reply