AEW will discontinue company YouTube shows, AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation for the time being ahead of a new television deal announcement that will exclusively air their product on Warner Brothers Discovery platforms.

Andrew Zarian of The Wrestling Observer reported on Wednesday that the YouTube shows would be going away with the company set to debut a new two-hour Saturday show to it’s weekly slate of content. The report indicates that all AEW content would then air on Warner properties. ROH would not factor into those plans even though the promotion is owned by AEW President, Tony Khan.

Furthermore, Fightful is reporting that a new or altered television deal between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Brothers Discovery could be announced as soon as this month. The report indicates that May 17 is a date to watch for that announcement as that’s the day WBD holds their annual upfront.

AEW has been partners with WBD since the company’s inception in 2019 with the flagship show, Dynamite, airing on TNT. A renegotiated television deal in 2021 moved Dynamite to TBS and added the Rampage brand to TNT on Friday nights. Reports indicate AEW Collision will be the show that takes the Saturday slot for WBD each week.

