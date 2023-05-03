News Ticker

Jon Moxley announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 3, 2023

Jon Moxley to appear at major NJPW show.
Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will be appearing at New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion in June, the company’s second biggest show of the year. NJPW announced the news via social media on Wednesday morning.

Over the weekend, Moxley was announced for the NJPW Strong Resurgence show later this month. Opponents for both shows were not revealed.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite 5/3 Full Match Card

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*