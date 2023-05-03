Jon Moxley announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will be appearing at New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion in June, the company’s second biggest show of the year. NJPW announced the news via social media on Wednesday morning.

Over the weekend, Moxley was announced for the NJPW Strong Resurgence show later this month. Opponents for both shows were not revealed.

