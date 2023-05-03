Tony Khan gives update on All In ticket sales

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pre-sale tickets for AEW’s first UK show continue to move at a strong clip. Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that over 43,000 tickets had been sold for the event. Yesterday, the company sold approximately 35,000 tickets on the first day of the pre-sale.

“Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for AEW All In and we’ve already sold over 43,000 tickets for over $5.7 million, before the general on-sale has even begun,” Khan wrote. “More great seats going on sale soon. Let’s celebrate on Wednesday night AEW Dynamite tonight.”

Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon! Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2023

Khan called the news of 35,000 tickets sold yesterday as the most important day in AEW’s history. AEW All In will take place inside Wembley Stadium on August 27. Matches and talent for the show have not been officially announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion