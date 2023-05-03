News Ticker

Tony Khan gives update on All In ticket sales

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 3, 2023

Tony Khan (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Pre-sale tickets for AEW’s first UK show continue to move at a strong clip. Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that over 43,000 tickets had been sold for the event. Yesterday, the company sold approximately 35,000 tickets on the first day of the pre-sale.

“Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for AEW All In and we’ve already sold over 43,000 tickets for over $5.7 million, before the general on-sale has even begun,” Khan wrote. “More great seats going on sale soon. Let’s celebrate on Wednesday night AEW Dynamite tonight.”

Khan called the news of 35,000 tickets sold yesterday as the most important day in AEW’s history. AEW All In will take place inside Wembley Stadium on August 27. Matches and talent for the show have not been officially announced at this time.

