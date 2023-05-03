VIP AUDIO 5/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Backlash: Did Batista give a main event performance? Did Hogan give the fans what they wanted? What was surprise of night? What disappointed? (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 1, 2005 post-PPV Roundtable episode. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell who discuss WWE’s Backlash PPV starting with the main event and working backwards match by match and segment by segment. Did Batista give a main event performance? Did Hulk Hogan give the fans what they wanted? How were Hassan and Daivari in their roles? Which was better, Edge vs. Chris Benoit or Shelton Benjamin vs. Chris Jericho, and why? What was the surprise of the night? What disappointed?

