VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Will writers’ strike help pro wrestling? Would Brock give new World Title instant cred? Did Turner & Bischoff spark Vince McMahon? Should one brand drop WWE name? More (26 min.)

Will writers’ strike affect the value and quantity of pro wrestling programming?

Would Brock Lesnar be a good choice to be the first World Hvt. Champion?

Would the brand split be better if one of the shows wasn’t branded as a WWE show?

Would a legacy act like Edge or Rey Mysterio or Randy Orton be a good first World Champion?

Did Eric Bischoff and Ted Turner help steer Vince McMahon toward much more success over the long-term?

