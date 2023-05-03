News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Will writers’ strike help pro wrestling? Would Brock give new World Title instant cred? Did Turner & Bischoff spark Vince McMahon? Should one brand drop WWE name? More (26 min.)

May 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

  • Will writers’ strike affect the value and quantity of pro wrestling programming?
  • Would Brock Lesnar be a good choice to be the first World Hvt. Champion?
  • Would the brand split be better if one of the shows wasn’t branded as a WWE show?
  • Would a legacy act like Edge or Rey Mysterio or Randy Orton be a good first World Champion?
  • Did Eric Bischoff and Ted Turner help steer Vince McMahon toward much more success over the long-term?

