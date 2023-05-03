News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1822 (May 3, 2023): Keller’s cover story on WWE Draft fallout, Parks column on draft, Keller column on World Hvt. Title tournament, Newswire, TV reports

May 3, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1822

Cover-dated May 3, 2023

LINK: 1822 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the introduction of new WWE World Hvt. Title belt… Greg Parks’s feature column on WWE Draft… Keller column on World Hvt. Title tournament’s possible winners… Torch Newswire… Keller’s TV reports… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*