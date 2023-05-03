WWE signs Olympic gold medalist

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has signed Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock to a contract. The company announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

It's true! It's true! 😉 As first reported by @espn, Olympic gold medalist @MensahTamStock has signed with WWE! 🥇https://t.co/YyncLHVL9w — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. She appeared at Summerslam in 2021, but has not been seen on television programming since then.

There is no word as to when Mensah-Stock will report to the Performance Center or how long her journey will be before she contributes to the main roster.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion