WWE signs Olympic gold medalist

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 3, 2023

WWE signs Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock
WWE has signed Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock to a contract. The company announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. She appeared at Summerslam in 2021, but has not been seen on television programming since then.

There is no word as to when Mensah-Stock will report to the Performance Center or how long her journey will be before she contributes to the main roster.

