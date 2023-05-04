AEW Dynamite viewership drops under 800,000 for first time this year, but demos hold up well against NBA and NHL playoffs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night drew a year-low average viewership of 776,000 viewers, down sharply from 863,000 last week. The average viewership the prior 17 weeks this year was 895,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, they held steady at 0.28, the same as the prior week. The prior 17 weeks averaged 0.26. The male 18-49 demo drew a 0.42, up from last week’s 0.40. The younger 18-35 male demo was 0.30, up from 0.27 last week.

This all points toward AEW losing some of the 50+ viewers to the NBA and NHL playoffs. One NBA game and two NHL games outdrew Dynamite in total viewers and in the key demo. The NBA game drew 4.512 million views total and a 1.56 demo rating, finishing no. 1 on cable that night. The NHL games drew roughly 1.3 million viewers each and demo ratings of 0.50 and 0.45.

Dynamite dropped to no. 8 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Dynamite hasn’t drawn fewer than 800,000 viewers since the Oct. 18 episode last fall, which drew an average of 752,000 viewers. The only other time in the last two years that Dynamite drew under 800,000 viewers on a Wednesday night was on June 15 last year (761,000).

This week’s Dynamite headlined with MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

