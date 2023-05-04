SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Anna Jay says it’s “so cool” to work with Chris Jericho, but reveals she never thought she’d end up in a faction with him. Jay spoke with PWMania about her career, working heel, and gave details on what it’s like to work with Jericho on a regular basis.

“It’s so cool,” Jay said of working with Jericho. “Meeting him and working with him in AEW was a crazy experience for me. Obviously, I never thought I’d be in a faction with him. I always was able to go to him for advice, but now being able to work right underneath him is cool because I literally get to talk to him every week. He produces a lot of promos and backstage stuff. It’s been such an honor to be able to go to him every week. I cannot say enough good things about him.”

Jay turned heel and joined Tay Conti in the Jericho Appreciation Society. She says there were pros and cons in transitioning from a good guy character to a bad one.

“Pros and cons to everything,” Jay said of the heel turn. “I like playing the role I’m in right now. It’s a lot of fun. I definitely get a lot of hate. Whether it’s real or not, whatever it is. It’s good and bad. It’s good to be able to try these different roles out. My experience level is not the greatest, so I know it’s challenging in a good way. It’s been a lot of fun and obviously working with Chris is just crazy and an honor as well. I’m definitely appreciating working with him.”

