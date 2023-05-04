SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Charlotte Flair says that an Endeavor owned WWE will be interesting, but that she doesn’t expect her position in the company to change much once WWE is officially sold. In an interview with Boardroom, Flair talked about the WWE sale and what changes she expects to see.

“When it comes to the business side, I feel as a performer, my position isn’t gonna change,” Flair said of the WWE sale to Endeavor. “Maybe if I was brand new, but my job as a performer is just to make who’s behind the headphones and gorilla happy and then the fans. I don’t really get wrapped up in what’s happening there, but the sale is a big deal. I’ll be interested to see what happens in the future with Endeavor.”

Charlotte Flair wrestled and lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. In the recent 2023 WWE Draft, Flair was drafted to the Smackdown brand. She does not have a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash PLE on Saturday night.

WWE Backlash will air live on Peacock on Saturday May 5. Matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Kevin Von Erich to make first public appearance in two years