Charlotte Flair says that working with Rhea Ripley was a challenge she enjoyed.

In an interview with Boardroom, Flair talked about her mindset in working against Ripley at WrestleMania 39 and Ripley’s character pushing her performance during the match.

“I find it as a challenge — and that’s what I was so invested in, the challenge — because it’s easy for me to just go out there and be an arrogant you-know-what,” Flair said of working with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. “Rhea’s character isn’t necessarily arrogant; it’s edgy. It’s cool. She’s not a heel. You want to portray her as a star; you don’t want to label her as a good or bad guy.

“Knowing that I could make that come to life was such a great challenge for me as a performer and where I’m at. That’s when it gets fun, I’m outta my head just changing some of the things up that I would naturally do in a match. It was a great challenge; I don’t know how else to put it without giving away the magic.

At WrestleMania 39, Flair lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Ripley. Flair has been away from WWE television since the loss, but was drafted to Smackdown in the 2023 WWE Draft.

