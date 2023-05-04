FREE PODCAST 5/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Four Pillars four-way set up after main event tag match, Shida returns, Trios Battle Royal, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with a variety of mailbag subjects sprinkled in. They began with analysis of this chapter of the Four Pillars storyline heading into the Double or Nothing AEW World Title main event. Then they discuss Mark Briscoe’s farm, Wardlow’s seething anger, Adam Cole’s revenge, Hikaru Shida’s swerve, Trios Battle Royal, and more.

