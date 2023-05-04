FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP PLE Preview – WWE Backlash 2023 w/Keller & Parks: Bad Bunny vs. Priest, Bloodline vs. Sami & KO & Riddle, Cody vs. Lesnar, more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, who also hosts the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” podcasts, to preview WWE Backlash. They look at how the WWE Draft affects who is likely to win certain matches, whether certain match outcomes or match content could portend what’s coming at Night of Champions and beyond, and much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO