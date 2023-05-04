FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-1-2018) Final WWE Backlash hype, on-site correspondent from Montreal, live callers and emails, wrestlers as neighbors, TNA wrestler usage in WWE (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-1-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Impact TV reporter and PWTorch Livecast host Mike McMahon as they discuss WWE Smackdown with a focus on the final WWE Backlash hype along with our on-site correspondent from Montreal, live callers and emails, including some “Wrestlers as Neighbors” emails. Also, evaluating TNA wrestler usage in WWE – Bobby Lashley, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, and A.J. Styles and more Impact talk including the TNA Mount Rushmore. Then close with a bonus show at the end featuring last year’s WWE Backlash Post-PPV Roundtable Podcast which was VIP exclusive.
