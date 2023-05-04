Kevin Von Erich to make first public appearance in two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Von Erich will make his first public appearance in two years at a one-man series called “Stories From the Top Rope.” Von Erich will discuss various insights into his career, his personal tragedies, and triumphs. The show will be hosted by Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen.

The event will take place at the Majestic Theater in Dallas on Friday, September 1. Tickets for “Stories From the Top Rope” will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be doing this show, to get back to Texas, and see everyone who has been so loyal for more than forty years,” Von Erich said. “We’ve got some great stories to tell and having Dale Hansen up there with me, it will be just like a Friday night at Sportatorium.”

A feature movie on The Von Erich family is slated to be released late this year. Zac Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich. The movie is called The Iron Claw and is written and directed by Sean Durkin.

