New Japan announces matches for upcoming NJPW Dominion event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 4, 2023

NJPW Dominion matches announced
PHOTO CREDIT: Tokyo Sports
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four matches for its upcoming Dominion event in June.

Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP World Championship, David Finlay vs. El Phantasmo for the Never Openweight Championship, Aussie Open vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb for the NJPW TV Championship, and the IWGP US Championship Tournament Finals will all take place on the show. Jon Moxley will also wrestle at the event, but his opponent has not been announced at this time.

NJPW Dominion 2023 will air live on New Japan World on June 4. Dominion traditionally is New Japan’s second biggest show of the year behind Wrestle Kingdom.

