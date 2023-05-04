VIP AUDIO 5/4 – WKH – Focus On WWE: WWE Financials and Investor Conference call highlights, Smackdown and Raw ratings for Draft episodes, Omos touts A.J. Styles, Charlotte talks WWE ownership change, more (15 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: WWE Financials and Investor Conference call highlights, Smackdown and Raw ratings for Draft episodes, Omos touts A.J. Styles, Charlotte talks WWE ownership change, the former Naomi talks about her debut in Impact Wrestling, and more.

