5/5 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny appearances, Nakamura vs. Kross, Viking Raiders vs. O.C.

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 5, 2023

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO AT COLISEO DE PUERTO RICO

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a shot of the stadium from outside. The camera went through the tunnel and into the arena. They then panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Mysterio stopped at the top of the ramp and the L.W.O. made their entrance behind him. Santos Escobar gave an L.W.O. shirt to a fan in the front row. Cole threw to a video from today’s Backlash Press Conference. The video featured words from Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley. Cole asked if Vega could beat Ripley to become Smackdown Women’s Champion.

-They showed Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. Cole introduced the Spanish announce team.

-Mysterio addressed the crowd in Spanish. He hyped the match between Bad Bunny and Damien Priest tomorrow at Backlash. Mysterio then hyped the Smackdown Women’s Championship match with Vega and Ripley. He gave the mic to Vega. The crowd cheered.

-Judgment Day made their entrance before Vega could speak. The crowd booed. Dominik Mysterio snatched the L.W.O. shirt from the fan in the front row. Coincidentally, it was the same one Escobar interacted with. Dominik tore up the shirt. Judgment Day entered the ring and stood opposite L.W.O. Dominik had a mic and motioned to speak, but the crowd booed loudly. Dominik started addressing the crowd in Spanish, but they booed him loudly and he paused. As Dominik tried to speak again, the crowd booed louder. Dominik called Mysterio a dead beat Dad. Mysterio cut him off and said he talks too much. Mysterio then asked Dominik for a Wrestlemania rematch. Ripley stepped in front of Dominik and stared Mysterio down. Ripley said Mysterio should fight her instead. Vega stepped up. Ripley grinned. Dominik leaned over Ripley’s shoulder and asked L.W.O. to fight Ripley and Dominik. Mysterio laid down the challenge and Ripley agreed. Judgment Day backed off, but Dominik took a cheap shot at Mysterio. Judgment Day exited the ring. Cole said he wants Adam Pearce to make the match official for tonight.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Strong opening segment from two teams in a heated feud. Damien Priest’s absence was interesting, but I assume that’s to do something with Bad Bunny later in the show. The set-up for the main event was solid and the match actually feels big enough for a Smackdown main event. The crowd was super hot here and WWE definitely got it right with this segment to start the show. I still don’t like the Vega and Ripley dynamic, but given the circumstances, it makes sense and it will work as a one-off in this setting.)

-Cole and Barrett were ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of the altercation between the Viking Raiders and the O.C. last week on Smackdown. After the video, the O.C. made their entrance in the arena. They posed at the top of the ramp and pyro exploded. They showed a graphic for the match against the Viking Raiders and Cole hyped it for after the break. [c]

-They showed the beach in Puerto Rico.

-In the arena, they showed a graphic for the main event with the L.W.O. against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Barrett hyped the match.

-The Viking Raiders made their entrance. During the entrance, they showed the new World Heavyweight title at ringside. Cole mentioned that we would hear more about the tournament later on. Styles joined commentary.

(1) THE O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson w/ A.J. Styles & Michin) vs. VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Ivar started with Anderson. Ivar took control in the corner and tagged in Erik. Erik and Anderson traded blows. Anderson came off the ropes and took Erik down with a low kick to the knee. Gallows and Ivar tagged in. They stared each other down and Ivar took control. He took Gallows to the corner and delivered elbows. Ivar whipped Gallows hard into the opposite corner. Gallows caught Ivar coming in and took control. Gallows punched away at Ivar in the corner. Anderson tagged in and the O.C. took Ivar down with a double team. Anderson climbed to the second rope and Valhalla distracted him. Ivar charged Anderson and knocked him off the top rope and to the floor. Michin came around the corner and confronted Valhalla. Michin yelled at Valhalla as they cut to break. [c]

Anderson made the hot tag to Gallows and Gallows took down Erik with a series of clotheslines. Gallows hit a splash in the corner followed by a shoulder tackle. Erik fought back with a big right and tagged in Ivar. Ivar charged Gallows but Gallows grabbed Ivar around the throat and delivered a chokeslam powerbomb for a near fall. Erik tagged in and dodged a big boot. Erik slammed Gallows and tagged in Ivar. Ivar came off the top rope with a big splash. Ivar made the cover but Anderson broke it up. Ivar sat on Anderson in the corner. Michin took out Valhalla at ringside. Gallows took down Ivar and tagged in Anderson. Anderson took out Erik. The O.C. hit the Magic Killer on Ivar and Anderson made the cover for the win.

WINNER: The O.C. in 8:00

-The O.C. celebrated in the ring as the crowd cheered.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match, but clearly set up to give the O.C. a solid win before sending the Raiders to Raw. WWE treats this as guys jobbing their way out of a territory and this was no different. This was actually a lot better than I thought it was going to be. I’m glad Cole asked Styles about Roman Reigns. It’s a logical thing for Styles to do since he hasn’t interacted with Reigns in years. I also liked how Styles put over the new World Heavyweight title. Gallows and Anderson are fine and they’ll add some depth, but the real intrigue is Styles on Smackdown and some fresh opponents for him.)

-Barrett and Cole sat ringside. Cole went over the two tournaments to set up the final match at Night of Champions. They showed a graphic for the two tournaments starting next week on Raw. Cole said that there will be a one night tournament on Raw, then a second one night tournament on Smackdown. The two winners will then face each other for the title at Night of Champions.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was really hoping that I misunderstood this news when I read it earlier today. Why are Smackdown guys in the tournament? Did they screw up and move someone to Smackdown who they actually wanted on Raw? Or, do they want the champion to be a Smackdown wrestler, only for them to lose and return to Smackdown after being the first champion? They made such a big deal out of this being the title for the opposite brand, but now that doesn’t mean anything with the way the tournament is set up.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Cole said we’ll hear from her after the break. [c]

-Cole threw to a video on WWE’s recent European tour.

-After the video, Belair danced in the ring. Cole mentioned that if Belair wins tomorrow, she will be the longest reigning Women’s champion of the modern era. Belair said that everyone saw the love they got on the European tour. She said she’s hyped to be drafted to Smackdown and be in Puerto Rico. Belair said she made history when she won the Smackdown Women’s title, so Smackdown has a special place in her heart. Belair mentioned that she will defend against Iyo Sky tomorrow. She said she’s proved that no matter what show she’s on, she’s going to show up and show out. Belair mentioned that she will tie the record after her win tomorrow. She then said that after the night is over, she will be the longest reigning Women’s champion of the modern era.

-Damage Ctrl’s music played and they made their entrance. Bayley told Belair not to talk about Smackdown without saying why it’s important to her. Bayley said she made Belair on Smackdown. Bayley called Belair conceited. She said Belair should be focused on Sky because Sky is going to end Belair’s title reign tomorrow. Bayley said when Belair loses she can get out of their ring. Bayley said that after Sky wins the title, Bayley and Dakota Kai can win the Women’s Tag Team titles. Bayley said that Smackdown would then belong to them. Damage Ctrl surrounded Belair and Belair fought off Bayley and Kai. Belair and Sky stared each other down. Kai and Bayley attacked Belair from behind. Belair fought them off and set up Bayley for K.O.D. Sky attacked Belair and took her out with a moonsault. Damage Ctrl beat on Belair. Liv Morgan and Raquel made their entrance and hit the ring. They fought off Damage Ctrl. Morgan, Rodriguez, and Belair stood tall in the ring as Damage Ctrl huddled together on the ramp. Sky stared at Belair.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good build for the match tomorrow. I feel like Belair needed to be separated from Damage Ctrl, but it appears they’re not done with this story just yet. This is one of the things I hate about the draft. This is the same story on a different night of the week. They should use the drafts to freshen up opponents, not rehash things we’ve seen before for a different audience. I like Belair and Bayley, so I’m happy to have them on Smackdown, hut I hope there’s some new tricks up the sleeve for them.)

-Karrion Kross was in the back with Scarlett. He said when someone has everything they need they’re sure of who they think they are. He said, until you take something away. He said when you do that, their little charade begins to crumble. Kross said that tonight, he’s going to plant another seed. He asked Shinsuke Nakamura how much his image meant to him.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They’ve really found what Kross is. This is so much better than everything he did before. His promos are more focused and actually seem to be about something. On top of that, they’re short, so he doesn’t have the time to drag on and become nonsensical. Good stuff. I assume he’ll work with Edge once Edge appears on Smackdown. It seems to make the most sense for both of them moving forward.)

-Back in the arena, the Street Profits made their entrance. They showed a graphic for the Profits against Imperium. Cole hyped the match for after the break and said that they want the smoke. [c]

-They showed a recap of last week’s main event. The video showed highlights of the match and the finish with Sami Zayn pinning Jimmy Uso. The video focused on the Usos’ faces after the match.

-Solo Sikoa was in the back. The Usos appeared. Jimmy said they have a big match tomorrow. Sikoa ignored them. Jey Uso leaned toward Sikoa and said that Jimmy asked him a question. Sikoa said he heard the question. Sikoa finished taping his hand. He turned and said that tomorrow, he’ll do his part, and his brothers better do theirs. Sikoa walked off.

-Imperium made their entrance.

(2) STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Kaiser started against Ford but Vinci tagged in behind Ford’s back. Kaiser took control on Ford with a big kick. Kaiser dumped Ford to the outside. Vinci ran the ropes and jumped to the top. He came off and took out the Profits on the outside. Vinci then hit a rolling senton followed by a moonsault off the top on Ford. Vinci made the cover for a near fall. Kaiser tagged in. Kaiser charged Ford in the corner and Ford got his foot up but Kaiser caught it. Kaiser slammed Ford and made the cover for a near fall. Ford fought back with rights and chops. Kaiser landed a kick. Ford delivered a back suplex and both men were down. Dawkins and Vinci tagged in. Dawkins took Vinci down with a pair of clotheslines then a corkscrew elbow. Dawkins hit a splash in the corner then a big kick. Dawkins then hit the Sky High and tagged in Ford. Ford came off the top with a big splash and covered Vinci for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Speaking of jobbing your way out of the territory. Jeez, that was quick. Cole and Barrett really hammered home that the Profits were the first tag team drafted and that it was a big deal. Obviously, this is skewed as the champions and the Usos weren’t available on the first night, but that doesn’t fit the narrative they’re going for. This wasn’t a squash, but it was damn close. It’s interesting that the Profits are being framed that way as they really haven’t been important in months. I’d rather they be separate, but if they’re going to be a team, I hope they’re given a good spot and highlighted as a major act.)

-Cody Rhodes was in the back. Cole hyped his final appearance on Smackdown for after the break. [c]

-They showed another shot of Puerto Rico.

-The L.W.O. was in the back talking things over. They showed a graphic for the main event and Cole hyped the match. Barrett mentioned that Ripley and Vega have a chance to soften each other up for their match tomorrow. Cole then mentioned that Cody Rhodes is saying his match against Brock Lesnar is a must win. They then showed a video package on the feud between Rhodes and Lesnar.