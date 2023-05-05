Drew McIntyre WWE contract status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre reportedly will not be re-signing with WWE when his contract expires.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McIntyre and WWE are far off in contract renegotiations and that McIntyre believes there is a good chance he won’t sign a new deal with the company.

McIntyre wrestled at WrestleMania 39 against both Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He has been off televisions since being removed from an April 7 episode of WWE Smackdown because of a health situation. McIntyre was involved in the 2023 WWE Draft and was drafted to Monday Night Raw. He is not scheduled to be a part of the WWE Backlash 2023 PLE on Saturday.

WWE Backlash airs live on Peacock on Saturday May 6. Announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and a special match between Damian Priest and music icon Bad Bunny.

CATCH-UP: WWE Backlash Preview: Bad Bunny vs. Priest, Cody vs. Brock, Ripley vs. Vega, Owens & Sami & Riddle vs. The Bloodline, Ripley vs. Vega, more