FREE PODCAST 5/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #224 (4-26-93) of the PWTorch including Cactus Jack out indefinitely, Ric Flair interview, Lightning Kid debuts in WWF, Slamboree ‘93 news, more (140 min.)

May 5, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-eighth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #224 of the PWTorch including news on Vader powerbombing Cactus Jack on the cement, Lightning Kid in WWF, a “What If” discussion about Ric Flair in 1993 WWF, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

