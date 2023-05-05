VIP AUDIO 5/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Backstage details on Keller interviewing Matt & Jeff Hardy in L.A. for Ultimate Insiders DVD, flipping through Inside Wrestling mag, Funk, Hogan-Luger, McMahon (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 29, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

Talk about what a “Torch VIP VIP Website” might consist of…

Talk about the filming of the Matt and Jeff Hardy DVD yesterday in L.A. with some behind the scenes, off-camera anecdotes…

They flip page by page through the latest Inside Wrestling magazine and see where it took them conversationally, and it ended up going in a variety of directions including analysis of the “2005 Insiders’ Poll: Hottest Questions Answered” feature…

Brief discussion of Terry Funk’s autobiography and when the full in-print and audio book reviews will be presented…

Plus reader questions on Hulk Hogan jobbing to Lex Luger and Vince McMahon’s family and the prospect of a biography on Vince McMahon…

