WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 5/5: Keller’s report on Bad Bunny, Cody’s visit to Smackdown, Karrion vs. Nakamura, Raiders vs. OC,

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 5, 2023

PUERTO RICO

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a drone shot of fans lined up outside the arena and then the drone flew into the arena through a concourse and into the arena itself as Michael Cole touted the sellout crowd of 16,000.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s the type of cool stuff I was hoping Tony Khan and his team were more into when it came to freshening up or adding some spice to the traditional filming of a pro wrestling TV show at an arena. It was really cool seeing the scene outside the arena before moving into the arena.)

-As the LWO made their way to the ring, they went to a split screen of the Backlash press conference earlier in the day with Rhea Ripley and Dominik on one side of the table and Zelina Vega with Rey Mysterio on the other. They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. They talked about what a special atmosphere it was tonight for Smackdown’s debut in Puerto Rico. They shifted the camera left to the Spanish announcer team, Jerry Soto and Marcero Rodriguez.

Rey Mysterio spoke to Spanish to the audience and was cheered. Legado Del Fantasma and Vega stood by him. He mentioned Bad Bunny and Damien Priest. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley interrupted. Dominik ripped up an LWO t-shirt at ringside. “Really classy!” Cole said. “What an ass. He needs to learn some manners.” Balor and Ripley were delighted by Dominik’s actions.

Dominik was loudly booed every time he attempted to start talking. Dominik said Rey is the same deadbeat dad he’ll always be. Rey cut him off and said he’s flapping his jaw too much. The crowd ate up Rey’s zingers in Spanish. Rey challenged Dom to a WrestleMania rematch. Ripley was standing between Rey and Dom, staring at Rey.