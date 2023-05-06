FREE PODCAST 5/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Great Puerto Rico crowd, Bad Bunny, final Backlash hype, World Title tourney format, live callers, emails (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the great live crowd in Puerto Rico. Then they talk with live callers and read listener emails covering the matches, promos, and angles headed into Backlash including Bad Bunny appearing. They also critique the World Title Tournament format including Smackdown.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO