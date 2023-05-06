FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Backlash hype, WWE Draft, AEW + 5 Yrs Ago Backlash post-show (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. Topics include the WWF Draft, WWE Backlash, and even AEW.

Then we jump back ten years (5-6-2013) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks who breaks down with callers the WWE Backlash PPV from all angles. Included is discussion of the quality of the show as a whole; what the booking of Roman Reigns tells us about Reigns and the WWE writers; what stipulation could be next in the Shinsuke Nakamura-A.J. Styles feud; what purpose Lashley has served thus far in his latest run; whether or not Seth Rollins could be a viable top babyface on Raw, and more!

