FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Bruno Sammartino career retrospective with Bill Apter and George Schire (191 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-27-2018 and 5-4-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a show dedicated to remembering Bruno Sammartino with guests photographer and magazine writer Bill Apter and historian and book author George Schire looking at Bruno’s first title reign for the WWWF from his victory to become champion to the stunning title loss to Ivan Koloff. Bill Apter was there for all of Brunos’ big career moments, and George puts them all perspective including what Bruno meant to fans outside of the Northeast WWWF region. Then, a look at Bruno’s second reign for the WWWF in the 1970s, what happened in his final years as an active wrestler including the Larry Zbyszko feud, and his relationships with both Vince McMahon Sr. and Jr., his Hall of Fame resistance and eventual acceptance, and more.

