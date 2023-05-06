LECLAIR’S WWE BACKLASH 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rhodes vs. Lesnar, Bunny vs. Priest, KO/Sami & Riddle vs. the Bloodline, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE BACKLASH 2023 REPORT

MAY 6, 2023

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO AT COLISEO DE PUERTO RICO JOSE MIGUEL AGRELOT

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The sound of waves crashing played over a black screen. The ocean faded into the view and the camera swept over the Puerto Rico shoreline. Bad Bunny narrated an opening video package for the event.

-A drone flew into the arena from just outside the building. It followed the same route it took on last night’s Smackdown. The drone came faded into a shot of ringside. Michael Cole welcomed the crowd to the Coliseo de Puero Rico and introduced his partner, Corey Graves. They tossed to the Spanish announcers desk, positioned adjacent to them at ringside.

-Bianca Belair’s music hit and she skipped to the ring to a strong ovation. Cole noted that, with a victory tonight, she’d become the longest reigning women’s champion of the modern era. Iyo Sky headed to the ring solo. Cole noted that some believe Sky is being “held back” by Bayley. Samantha Irvin provided championship introductions. Both women received strong reactions.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR (c) vs. IYO SKY – Raw Women’s Championship match

Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky stood opposite one another and engaged in a quick lock-up. The crowd broke into a loud “let’s go Iyo” chant. She worked over the champion’s arm. Belair used her strength to power free and scoop Sky up for a body slam. Sky slid down the back. Belair took her challenger down and applied a grounded headlock. The crowd booed her loudly. Sky caught a headlock takeover of her own. Belair transitioned out of it and received massive boos again.

The crowd booed every slight movement from the champion. Sky flipped Belair into the corner. She charged, but Bianca caught her with an elbow. She dropped Iyo with a pair of body slams. She set up for a third, but Sky slid over the top rope and onto the apron. She dragged Belair to the corner by her braid. Iyo climbed the turnbuckle and used the braid to bend Belair over the ropes. The referee forced a break before five. Sky leapt over the apron and stomped Belair’s left arm. Cole and Graves said that the challenger is trying to take away the champion’s power by injuring her arm.

Sky and Belair traded control on the mat. Belair broke the stalemate with another body slam. She tried to shake out the injured arm. Sky returned to her feet, grabbed the arm, and slammed Belair shoulder first into the corner. Bianca continued shaking out the injured left arm. A loud “Iyo” chant drowned out Cole and Graves as the match crossed 5:00. Belair writhed on the mat, cluctching the arm. Sky followed her to the corner and delivered forearms to the back. She charged for a running knee, but Belair moved out of the way.

Belair caught Sky with a quick elbow. She hooked Sky by the arms and lifted her up, but Sky countered into a roll through. Instead of a cover, Sky stomped on Belair’s stomach. Sky pulled Belair up by her braid. The two women traded hard right forearms. Belair got leverage and took control. She shot Sky off the ropes. Sky looked for a tilt-a-whirl, but Bianca caught her and transitioned into a nice looking side back-breaker. Belair hurt her arm in the process. Both women struggled to their feet.

The champion hit a pair of clotheslines, then a big dropkick. She delivered a stalling Suplex, then kipped up. She looked around at the booing crowd and egged them on. Belair charged, driving her shoulder into Sky int the corner. She mounted her for corner punches. The crowd counted in Spanish. Iyo eventually shoved Belair away. Belair and Sky jockeyed for position on the ropes. Belair lifted Sky off the top turnbuckle with one arm. She delivered a military press slam. Sky landed awkwardly on her face. Belair followed up with a quick springboard Moonsault for a cover and near fall just before 10:00.

Iyo ducked more offense from the champion, sending her careening into the turnbuckle, injured arm first. Sky headed to the apron. She caught Belair with a springboard missile dropkick. Bianca rolled out of the ring to the floor. Sky went to the northwest turnbuckle to follow her. Belair shoved her to the mat. Belair attempted a 450 Splash, but Sky got her knees up. She pulled Belair into a Crossface. Belair powered out of it and hoisted Sky up into Powerbomb position. Iyo countered into a big face-buster. Belair rolled to the corner. Sky caught her with double knees. Iyo tried to scoop her up in double underhook position, but Sky rolled through again. Belair hoisted Sky up for the K.O.D., but Sky telegraphed it. She kicked Belair to the outside.

Sky rolled to the outside to meet the champion. Belair rushed her. She leapt over her head, went into a handstand on the apron, and flipped toward Sky. Iyo caught her with a kick. She climbed to the top of the turnbuckle and flew onto Belair with a diving Moonsault to the floor. The challenger slid the champion in the ring quickly and covered her for a near fall at 14:25. Belair retreated to the corner. Sky gave her a pair of shoulders to the sternum. She positioned Belair on the top turnbuckle. Belair managed to dump Sky over the top rope, but Iyo held on. The two got tangled up on the top turnbuckle. Sky went for a top rope ‘rana, but Belair held on. She hit a massive sit-out Powerbomb from the top rope for a cover and near fall.

Both women rolled around on the mat. Bayley and Dakota Kai walked briskly down the ramp, showing concern. Belair went to them. Sky used the distraction to pull the champion in by the braid. Belair caught her with a back elbow. She lifted her into K.O.D. position. Dakota Kai leapt onto the apron. Belair used Sky’s legs to knock Kai down. Sky rolled through the attempt into a cover for a near fall of her own. Bayley went to distract the referee. Iyo tripped Belair into the ropes. Dakota Kai kicked Belair in the face. Bayley rushed over the Belair and grabbed her braid while Sky climbed to the top rope. The referee saw Bayley’s interference and forced her to let go and step back. Sky went for the Moonsault, but Belair rolled away. She grabbed Sky and hit the K.O.D. for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 18:00 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Excellent match. Belair has been knocking it out of the park lately with her title defenses, and this one would stand up to just about any of them. Between the way commentary put Iyo Sky over and sold the idea that she may have wanted to do this own her own, to the absolutely massive star reactions she received from San Juan, this felt like a bit of a coming out party for the challenger. This was also the first time Belair received any sort of adverse reaction from the audience and she seemed to take it in stride, tweaking her offense ever so slightly to come off a bit more heelish until Damage CTRL showed up and necessitated her baby face comeback. I thought this worked on just about every level from start to finish – a molten hot crowd, two highly motivated and talented performers, and excellent results.)

-Rey Mysterio met up with Bad Bunny backstage. They had a quick discussion in Spanish. Rey eventually brought Savio Vega into the room. The crowd roared. Vega gave Bad Bunny a Kendo Stick with the Puerto Rican flag painted on it.

-Cole and Graves talked about the new rosters for Raw and Smackdown, then explained the tournament for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

-During a scheduled break, they showed hype videos for Seth Rollins and Omos ahead of their match.

-Omos headed to the ring with MVP at his side. Cole noted that Omos is a free agent. Graves said MVP negotiated his status. The crowd rose to their feet in anticipation of Seth Rollins’ entrance, then let out a roar when they heard “burn it down.” Rollins emerged from the corner tunnel entrance dancing and leading the choir. The drone camera swerved back and forth around the floor, eventually catching Rollins as he did the same down the ramp.

When Rollins entered the ring, the lights went black and the music stopped. A single spotlight lit Rollins with his arms out. The crowd serenaded him. Omos attacked him from behind with a massive boot to the head.

(2) OMOS (w/ MVP) vs. SETH ROLLINS

Referee Jessika Carr gave Seth Rollins a few seconds to collect himself before ringing the bell. The crowd continued to sing. Omos tossed Rollins from corner to corner, seething. He jawed at the crowd. Omos tossed Rollins to the apron. Seth tried to get going by leaping off the rope, but Omos cut him off with a massive uppercut. Seth crumpled to the mat in a heap. Omos pulled him up by the face and walked him into the turnbuckle. He held a firm grip on Rollins’ head, backing him over the top rope and dumping him to the floor.

MVP mocked Rollins from ringside. Seth dragged himself to his feet, but immediately got scooped by Omos. Seth slid down his back and shoved Omos into the ring post. Seth slid in the ring, got a running start, and hit Omos with a dive through the middle rope. Omos barely moved. Seth went for another one. Omos caught him by the throat and slammed him into the apron. Omos lifted Rollins high above his head and military pressed him into the ring.

Omos stocked Seth in the ring. He scooped him onto his shoulder and looked around at the crowd. He delivered snake eyes into the corner, then a big boot. Omos held out his arms and soaked in the boos. Graves said all of Rollins’ offense has been rendered useless. Omos scooped Rollins again. Seth slipped onto his back and applied a mounted sleeper. Omos shrugged him off. Seth didn’t give up. He leapt to the top rope and delivered a quick knee to the face. Omos stumbled. Seth kicked at his legs repeatedly. Omos dropped to a knee. Seth kicked him in the face. He tried to hook Omos for a Pedigree, but Omos easily flipped him over his back.

Graves was astonished, “Omos just completed a back body drop from his knees.” The giant tossed Rollins to the apron as the match crossed 5:30. Rollins managed to slam Omos’ head into the turnbuckle and knock him down. Seth leapt to the top rope and hit a massive frog splash from a cover and one count. Rollins looked at Carr in disbelief. The crowd began singing as Rollins delivered multiple forearms to the side of Omos’ face. He hit a rolling elbow, then a forearm to the back of the neck from the middle rope. Rollins psyched up the crowd. He went for the stomp, but Omos just didn’t go down. He shot to his feet, grabbed Rollins by the throat and gave him a Chokeslam for a cover and near fall.

Omos taunted the crowd again. He went for another Powerslam, but Rollins turned it into a sleeper. Omos backed him into the corner, but Rollins hung on. He got Omos down to a knee as the match approached 8:30. Omos faded briefly, but managed to ride and detach Rollins’ grip with a side slam. “What does Rollins need to do?” Cole pondered. MVP climbed onto the apron, providing a distraction. He slid Omos his cane. Rollins hit a stomp. He kicked MVP off the apron. He hit a second stomp. Rollins covered for a two count.

Rollins climbed to the top turnbuckle while Omos struggled to his feet. Seth hit a stomp from the top rope and covered Omos with his whole body for a three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 10:30

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought this was pretty clearly the best match of Omos’ career. He still did very little, but Rollins created a ton of movement for him and made all of his offense look violent and credible. Given how often Omos has lost recently, I don’t love the idea that Seth needed to use multiple finishers to finally get a pin, but I understand that they’re adamant about protecting Omos to a certain extent. The right man won, and carried Omos to a solid bout in the process.)

-Cole talked over a shot of the beautiful shoreline in San Juan. He tossed to a recap of the Backlash press conference, where Damian Priest and Bad Bunny had a physical confrontation.

-Bobby Lashley headed to the ring for the U.S. Championship match. He got a warm reception from the crowd. Bronson Reed headed to the ring next. Graves said he hopes he wins the title and brings it back to Raw. Austin Theory entered last. The camera focused on his championship as he gave it a pat and said “all day.”

(3) AUSTIN THEORY (c) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BRONSON REED – Triple Threat match for the WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory raced toward Bobby Lashley when the bell rang. Lashley dropped him with a quick shoulder tackle. Bronson Reed tried to attack Lashley, but Bobby backed him into the corner and gave him a quick short-arm clothesline. Theory returned to the fold, but Lashley tossed him to the outside. Bobby went a quick application of the Hurt Lock on Reed. Theory rushed into the ring to break it up before Bobby could lock it in.

Lashley tossed Reed to the floor. He scooped Theory and gave him a stalling Suplex. Reed returned and cut off Lashley’s momentum. He and Theory had a quick discussion and opted to double team Lashley in the corner. Theory threw Bobby to the mat and Reed gave him a big rolling splash. Theory started barking orders. He tossed Lashley to the corner and gave him a quick running clothesline. Reed soured on the partnership quickly, throwing his whole body into the champion. Reed turned around and ate a lifting slam from Lashley. Theory took one too. Reed rolled to the outside. Lashley gave Theory a spear and covered him, but Reed pulled him outside at two.

Bronson Reed climbed back onto the apron, then executed a leaping splash off the middle rope onto a standing Bobby Lashley on the floor. Bobby went down hard. Reed tossed Bobby back in the ring and climbed to the top rope. Theory pulled the ropes down and tripped him up. He leapt into the ring, but immediately got caught in a Hurt Lock. Theory used his feet to climb up the ropes and try to flip over Lashley. He wound up on top of him in a pin. The referee began to count, but Reed splashed Lashley from the top rope to break it up.

Reed and Theory traded punches as the match crossed 6:00. Theory caught Reed with a leaping Blockbuster. He called for A-Town Down and tried to scoop Bronson. Reed collapsed him. He climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault on the champion. Theory rolled out of the way. Reed struggled to his feet and got caught with a spear from Lashley. Theory quickly tossed Lashley to the outside and covered Reed for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Austin Theory in 6:51 to retain the WWE United States Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was too quick to feel significant, but the minutes we got were a lot of fun. Bronson Reed, in particular, stood out as the impressive big man with great offense. It feels like they’ve done this finish with Theory and Lashley more than once. I didn’t like it the first time, and I didn’t care for it here. Theory got a big win over Cena at WrestleMania, and even though it was under nefarious means, it feels like a bit of a step backward to go back to stealing pins in triple threat matches. I just think the coward booking for Theory goes overboard more often than not.)

-After a break, Rhea Ripley headed to the ring in new white gear. She wore a choker with “MAMI” on the throat. Zelina Vega followed, wearing a massive Puerto Rico flag vest. She held it out on her walk down the ramp to a strong ovation. Zelina gave a hug to her mother and step-father at ringside. Samantha Irvin introduced the two women. Vega teared up as her name was announced and the crowd gave her a sustained, big ovation. Ripley received big boos.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs. ZELINA VEGA – Smackdown Women’s Championship match

“The emotion on the face of the challenger does not bode her well,” Graves noted as the bell rang. Rhea Ripley had on a stoic game face. She charged at Vega, but Zelina ducked her and jogged in place. Vega leapt to the apron. Ripley tried to spear her, but Zelina dropped to the floor. She went to her mother in the front row and retrieved a flip-flop. Cole said anyone of Puerto Rican heritage will understand the significance. Vega tossed it at Ripley. Rhea was angered. She rushed to the outside. Zelina used her speed to avoid her. The two quickly wound up back in the ring.

Ripley backed Vega into the corner and delivered hard shoulders into the mid-section as the match hit 2:30. Ripley whipped her challenger hard into the northwest turnbuckle, then shook her shoulders to mock the late Eddie Guerrero. The champion whipped Zelina into the corner again, collapsing her a second time. Rhea dragged Vega out of the corner by a leg and dropped her over her knee. She scooped up from the side and bent her over her shoulder, folding Vega in the wrong direction. The drone camera took a quick pass around the ring as Vega slid free of the hold.

The champion tossed Vega into the corner again and charged. Vega jumped out of the way, sending Ripley hard into the ring post. Zelina willed the crowd to life. She delivered a handful of forearms to the face. She hit the ropes and delivered a clothesline, then another. She went for a third, but Ripley cut her off with a violent headbutt. Rhea went for Riptide, but Vega countered it into a DDT. Ripley struggled to pull herself up by the ropes. She wound up draped on the second, in perfect position for Vega to hit a 619. Vega climbed to the middle rope and shook her shoulders, then delivered a nice looking Meteora. She covered Ripley for a two count just after 6:30.

Vega continued to throw rights at the champion. She hit the ropes again, but Ripley cut her off with a punch of her own. Vega staggered backward. Ripley popped up, pulled Vega in and delivered Riptide for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley in 7:11 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Zelina received a standing ovation as she rose to her feet. She got emotional again, looking around and soaking it in. She blew a kiss to her family, and then to the crowd as the camera faded out.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought this did exactly what it was set out to do. Zelina Vega was never going to be a significant threat to Rhea Ripley’s title, but they sold her as a real underdog and feel good story for a crowd that was proud to rally behind her, and it worked. I’ve enjoyed Legado Del Fantasma’s rise to prominence thanks to the pairing with Rey Mysterio, and Vega is not only a good mouthpiece for the group, but a great presence and occasional wrestler, too. Ripley was, as always, impressive in her role. Her offense was crisp, she was fast on her feet when it came to encouraging additional boos from the crowd, and she got a clean, dominating win. This just worked.)