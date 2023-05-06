VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #757 (May 10, 2003): Miss Elizabeth dies & industry reacts to latest drug-related death, TNA powergrab, McMahon reacts to sagging TV ratings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #757 cover-dated May 10, 2003: This issue features a cover story on the death of Elizabeth and the arrest of Lex Luger… The Torch Newswire includes details of Vince McMahon’s reaction to sagging ratings, the latest in the Russo-Jarrett power grab in TNA, and more… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” looks at TNA and MLW… Pat McNeill addresses WWE drug testing… A Torch Talk with Amazing Red… A book review of Fred Blassie’s autobiography… TNA PPV Report and Roundtable… Plus summaries of Raw and Smackdown, Key Live Event results, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and Keller’s End Notes on Luger…

