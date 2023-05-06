VIP AUDIO 5/5 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Puerto Rico fans energize show, Bad Bunny appears, final Backlash hype, Cody promo, more (24 min.)

News Ticker

May 6, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including thoughts on the Puerto Rico fans energizing show, Bad Bunny appears, a Cody Rhodes promo, a Rey Mysterio promo, a Bianca Belair promo, Karrion Kross vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey & Zelina Vega vs. Dominik & Rhea Ripley, and more.

