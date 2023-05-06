VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WWE Backlash PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Puerto Rico crowd enhances strong show with Bad Bunny-Priest, Cody-Lesnar, Ripley-Zelina, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Backlash event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann. They review the show starting with thoughts on the red-hot Puerto Rico crowd. They they march through the show in order including the surprising reaction for Iyo Sky, the emotions of Zelina Vega, the surprisingly long and impressive Bad Bunny vs. Damien Priest match, the latest Bloodline storyline developments, and the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar main event including Lesnar’s heavy bleeding and whether the match finish did much to help Cody given the framing of the match and what they have planned for him.

