WWE announces Roman Reigns return to TV

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will make his long-awaited return to television on next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the news on this week’s episode of the show.

Reigns has not appeared on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown since WrestleMania 39. Reigns was drafted to Smackdown in the 2023 WWE Draft and will exclusively appear on Smackdown moving forward. The company did not announce what Reigns would be doing on the show.

Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to retain his championship. Because of Reigns’ exclusivity to Smackdown, Raw crown a world champion for Monday Night Raw at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

