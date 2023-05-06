WWE Backlash Results (5/6/2023): Keller’s full results, match analysis, star ratings for Cody vs. Lesnar, Bad Bunny vs. Priest, Usos & Solo vs. Sami & KO & Riddle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BACKLASH REPORT

MAY 6, 2023

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

English Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Spanish Commentators: Marcelo Rodriguez, Jerry Soto

-A video package featuring Bad Bunny opened the show. Then a drone shot showed the exterior of the arena and then flew into the arena, just as with Smackdown the night before. Cole touted a late-arriving sellout crowd and said it’s the first PLE in Puerto Rico in over 18 years. Cole introduced the Spanish announce team

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. IYO SKY – Raw Women’s Title match

Belair made her entrance first. Graves said the place is nuclear. “What an atmosphere,” he said. Sky came out next. Cole said there was a lot of chatter on social media contending Sky is being held back by Bayley. A loud “Iyo! Iyo!” chant broke out during ring entrances Belair was cheered and booed during ring introductions. The crowd was very loud. The “Iyo!” chant picked up again after the ring introductions. The bell rang 8 minutes into the first hour.

Cole touted the title histories of both wrestlers. Graves said Belair doesn’t have to change anything about her approach to win. The crowd popped huge for Sky’s offense early and loudly booed any counters for Belair. Graves said this is an unusual situation for Belair and it might throw her off. The crowd just got more and more vocally supportive of Iyo as the match progressed including a very loud “Iyo” chant at 5:00. Iyo’s offense was flashy and smooth. The crowd exploded after a double-stomp by Iyo.

The crowd booed when Belair landed a neckbreaker. Belair sold an arm injury after the landing. The crowd chanted “Let’s go, Iyo!” Belair rallied and kipped up. The crowd counted along in Spanish was Belair punched away at Sky in the corner. Belair pressed Sky in the air with one arm, but when she dropped her, Sky landed on her face. That looked painful. Sky grabbed at her face. Belair landed a handspring elbow and scored a near fall. When she charged in the corner, Sky moved and Belair went shoulder-first into the turnbuckle. Sky then held onto Belair’s arm and leaped over the top rope and yanked it over the top rope. Sky followed with a springboard dropkick. Belair bumped to the floor. Cole said that might be the best thing that happened for the champion.

Belair shoved Sky off the top rope. Belair then went for a 450 splash as fans booed. Sky lifted her knees. Siy applied a crossface on Belair. Belair stood and lifted Sky, but Sky faceplainted Belair for a near fall. Belair and Sky countered each other several times. belair caught Sky in position for a K.O.D., but Sky escaped and threw Belair through the ropes to the floor. Sky landed a moonsault onto Belair at ringside. She threw Belair back into the ring and scored a near fall at 14:00. Cole said this is the biggest battle Belair has had in her entire title reign.

Sky went for a top rope head scissors, but Belair held on. Sky hung upside down. Belair lifted her and delivered a top rope powerbomb for a near fall. The crowd exploded with cheers for the kickout. Graves gasped, “My god! This building is legitimately rumbling right now.” Cole said this is the Iyo Sky the WWE Universe has been waiting for. Bayley and Dakota Kai came out and distracted Belair. Belair lifted Sky on her shoulders and knocked Kai offthe ring apron. Sky then countered the K.O.D. again with a roll-up for a believable near fall that popped the crowd. Bayley gave Sky a pep talk. Belair dragged Bayley into the ring and beat her up briefly. Fans booed. Kai roundkicked Belair from ringside. Sky stepped on Belair’s chest and climbed to the top rope. Bayley held Belair’s braid. The ref caught her. When Sky went for the moonsault, Belair moved and then hit the K.O.D. for the win.

Cole said that the Sky the WWE Universe was waiting for. He said Belair is now the longest reigning women’s champion of the modern era in WWE. He said Sky might’ve gotten the job done if it wasn’t for Bayley.

WINNER: Belair in 17:00 to retain the Raw Women’s Title. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a match that was very good anyway, but elevated by the crowd response. Although there were a few glitches in execution, overall it was one of the hotter openers to a WWE event you’ll see. Belair wasn’t booed out of the building or anything, but Sky had an ovation that was off the charts. If there was any doubt, Sky is a great fit to be presented as a babyface. The seed was planted for Sky to break away since Bayley and Kai attempting to help backfired.)

-They showed Bad Bunny backstage putting o his shoes. Rey Mysterio knocked and then entered. They had a conversation in Spanish. Savio Vega walked in and the crowd roared with cheers. He gave Bad Bunny a kendo stick and some instructions of what to do with it.

-They showed the coast line of San Juan. Graves said he was jealous Cole got to spend two nights there.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They discussed the shifts in key talent in the WWE Draft. Graves said Monday night is going to be a lot of fun. Cole noted that Brock Lesnar is a free agent. Cole touted the additions to the Smackdown roster. Then they plugged the tournament for the new World Hvt. Title starting Monday on Raw.

-Cole threw to a commercial break. Premium Plus subscribers saw a video package previewing the next match.

(2) SETH ROLLINS vs. OMOS (w/MVP)

As Omos made his entrance, Cole noted he’s a free agent who can appear on either show. The crowd sang Seth’s song loudly. Omos kicked Seth while Seth was soaking up the crowd’s singing. The ref scolded Omos as Seth recovered in the corner. Seth stood and the ref called for the bell 37 minutes into the hour.

Seth charged at Omos, but Omos knocked Seth out of mid-air. Cole said tomorrow morning WWE will announce the participants in the World Hvt. Title tournament. He said Seth hopes to be in it if he survives this match against Omos. Omos stood on Seth’s chest and then whipped him hard into the corner turnbuckle. Fans continued to sing Seth’s song as Omos celebrated his early offense. Omos shoved Seth over the top rope, then dropped to teh floor and lifted Seth. Seth flailed and slipped free and then shoved Omos into the ringpost. Seth landed a dive through the ropes. He went for a second dive, but Omos caught him and slammed him on the ring apron. Fans were still super into everything and cascaded Omos with boos and jeers.

Omos pressed Seth above his head and threw him into the ring. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Rollins!” Back in the ring, Omos gave Seth a big boot to send him hard to the mat. Graves said Seth’s offense is just bouncing off of Omos. Omos appeared to fling ear wax toward the fans a few times to taunt them. Seth leaped onto Omos’s back with a sleeper, but Omos tossed him off of him quickly. Seth hit a flying knee to the side of Omos’s face. Seth landed a running low dropkick to counter Omos, then connected with a superkick. Omos was on his knees. Seth set up a Pedigree. Omos backdropped out of it from his knees. Graves said, “That is absurd in and of itself.”

Seth landed a top rope frog splash. Omos kicked out at one. Cole said Seth couldn’t believe it. Seth stood and looked at his fist. He punched him in the head a few times. Omos grabbed Seth’s throat. Seth broke free and hit a flying punch to the back of Omos’s head. Seth then went for a Stomp, but Omos blocked it. He then stood and chokeslammed Seth for a near fall. Fans loudly chanted “Let’s Go Rollins!” Seth leaped onto Omos’s shoulders with a sleeper. Omos dropped to one knee. Omos landed a side slam to break the hold. Cole asked Graves what Seth has to do. Graves said he doesn’t have an answer.

MVP distracted the ref on the ring apron. Seth landed a Stomp. Seth superkicked MVP off the ring apron. Seth delivered a second Stomp for a two count at 9:00. Seth backed away, eyed bugged out at Omos’s ability to kick out. Seth leaped off the top rope and landed a Stomp for a three count.

WINNER: Rollins in 10:00. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: That was easily the best match of Omos’s career. It was different than the style a lot of fans like, but there’s a part of the fanbase that is into this style of a match with a babyface fighting from underneath against a bigger nasty opponent. Omos is clearly getting better, but Seth is someone who can make it seem like someone is getting better than they actually are too. Still, Omos’s comfort level with his timing, body language, and facial expressions along with just being in the right place at the right time is world’s better than a year or so ago where he was just clearly in over his head and very green. Seth vowed he’d produce a memorable good match with Omos that would generate buzz and I can’t imagine him doing much more than this to live up to that.)

(3) AUSTIN THEORY vs. BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BRONSON REED – U.S. Title match

Lashley came out first followed by Reigns and Theory. The announcers noted that Theory doesn’t have a champion’s advantage in this match. Cole noted Theory beat John Cena. Graves said that should have silenced all doubters. (Cole didn’t push back at all that Theory used a low-blow and didn’t prove anything, but WWE wants to frame Theory’s tainted win as some sort of statement for him. I suppose that’s wise, but disingenuous.) Graves said Theory is the future of WWE. They showed a cool overview of the arena bowl from the last row. The bell rang 57 minutes into the hour.

Lashley beat up Reed in the corner. Theory tossed him to the floor. Theory then turned to Lashley. Cole said he asked Lashely earlier about what being on Smackdown means to him. “He looked me in the eye and you know what he said? Roman Reigns,” Cole said. Graves said he’s not surprised. Lashley delay-drop suplexed Theory. Reed rolled back into the ring and splashed Lashley after Theory tripped him. Reed and Theory had a brief talk, then turned and beat up Lashley in the corner together. A “Bobby!” chant broke out briefly. Cole acknowledged it.

Reed knocked Theory down with a standing bodyblock. Lashley then one-arm slammed Theory. Lashley delivered a spear. Reed yanked Lashley off of Theory when he went for a cover. Reed kicked Lashley at ringside. Reed swung off the top rope and landed on Lashley’s right shoulder. Cole said it was like being hit by a boulder in an avalanche. Reed threw Lashley into the ring and then climbed to the rope. Theory knocked Reed off balance and then went for an A-Town Down. Lashley escaped and applied a Hurt Lock center-ring. Theory faded, but then powered out by kicking off the middle rope. He bridged Lashley’s shoulders down for a two count. Reed then leaped off the top rope with a splash on Lashley. Theory broke up the cover.

Theory rallied and gloated. He lifted Reed onto his shoulders for a second, but Reed slipped free and powerslammed Theory. Reed followed up with a top rope moonsault, but Theory rolled out of the way. When Reed stood, Lashley speared him. Theory then threw Lashley out of the ring and “stole” the cover for the win.

WINNER: Theory in 7:00 to retain the U.S. Title. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: They packed a lot of action and twists and turns into that seven minute match. Everyone had big moments to shine either with big moves, big kickouts, or gloating. No surprise Theory retained and that it was Reed who took the pin as Reed moves to Raw while Theory and Lashley move to Smackdown.) [c]

-A video package previewed the next match.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. ZELINA VEGA – Smackdown Women’s Title match

Vega came out to the LWO theme and wore a Puerto Rican flag cape that extended out from her arms. Vega hugged and kissed her mom, step-dad, brother, and uncle. Cole noted that her uncle wrestled Bruno Sammartino in his career. Cole said Zelina called this moment in her career surreal and nerve-wracking, but a dream come true. Zelina was clearly emotional during introductions. Ripley was booed when she was introduced. Cole said Zelina was dedicating the match to her father, who died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City. Graves said Ripley is ice-cold emotionally to start. The bell rang 15 minutes into the second hour.

Ripley took control early and played to the crowd. Zelina avoided a charging Ripley at 4:00. Both were down and slow to get up. Zelina tried to take Ripley off her feet with several forearms and clotheslines. Ripley headbutted Zelina to stop the rally. Zelina countered Ripley with a DDT. Zelina fired up the crowd and then hit a 619. She then did an Eddie Guerrero shake and leaped off the top rope with a meteora for a near fall at 6:00. Zelina was emotional as she stood. Ripley kicked Zelina and then landed her Rip Tide for a sudden win.

WINNER: Ripley in 7:00 to retain the Smackdown Title. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Good and basic quick match that told a story in a compact amount of time. The crowd was behind Zelina all the way, but seemed something short of crushed when she lost since they probably expected it given how much of an underdog she was portrayed as.)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller has covered pro wrestling since 1987. He has been a guest on the Steve Austin Show as an analyst of current events and pro wrestling history 40 times, making more appearances than any other guest. He currently hosts the “Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast” and “Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show” along with several PWTorch VIP-exclusive podcasts every week. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellence in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015. He hosted “The Ultimate Insiders” DVD series in the 2000s including long-from studio interviews in Los Angeles, Calif. with Matt & Jeff Hardy and Vince Russo & Ed Ferrara. He has interviewed more big name wrestlers and promoters in long-form insider interviews over the last 35 years for the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter, usually in the “Torch Talk” transcribed Q&A format, than any pro wrestling reporter. The list of those he has interviewed include Steve Austin, The Rock, Vince McMahon, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Eric Bischoff, Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Jesse Ventura, Drew McIntyre, Brian Gewirtz, Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Jon Moxley, and dozens of other top stars and influential promoters and bookers/creative team members.