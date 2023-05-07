Foco announces new release bobbleheads for Taker, Cena, and Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New bobbleheads for The Undertaker, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar have been announced by FOCO for pre-order,

The first release is the WWE Undertaker The American Badass Bobblehead. This bobblehead features The Undertaker riding a motorcycle and wearing the signature outfit he wore for his “American Badass” persona. His name is displayed in front with The Undertaker logo on the motorcycle. This bobblehead will be limited to 216 total units, retail for $95, and stand at 6 iuches tall.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar were also announced for FOCO’s WWE Bighead line of bobbleheads. The Lesnar Bighead features him in posing on a thematic base. The Lesnar Bighead is limited to 223 total units, retails for $55, and stands at nearly 10 inches tall.

There are two John Cena Bigheads being released, Both feature him on a themeatic base with his “U Can’t See Me” themed outfit. The variant version of Cena’s Bighead features him on a gold colored base. The standard Cena Bighead is limited to 223 units and retails for $55. The variant Cena Bighead is limited to 72 pieces and retails for $65. Both stand at nearly 10 inches tall.