FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Backlash post-show including caller thoughts on Ripley vs. Vega, Lesnar vs. Rhodes, WWE potentially going with Rollins as top babyface over Cody, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Backlash event with callers and emailers. Topics include whether or not WWE should’ve booked Zelina Vega with an upset win over Rhea Ripley, if WWE should go with Seth Rollins as their top babyface over Cody Rhodes, announcers emphasizing lengths of title reigns, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO